Three announces its 5G release date – and it claims it’s the ‘fastest’

UK network Three has finally announced its 5G service will be coming to London in August and that it will be the ‘fastest’ next-gen mobile service in the UK.

There is a slight catch though: initially, Three’s 5G service will consist solely of a home broadband service in London. This is a stark contrast to both EE and Vodafone who are both launching (or in EE’s case, already launched) with phones as the flagship product.

Phones are coming to Three’s 5G network later, with devices launching when the network rolls out in 25 cities before the end of 2019.

Three is taking speed very seriously when it comes to its 5G service, claiming it’ll have the ‘fastest 5G network in the UK’ when it goes live. We’ve so far been impressed with the speeds we’ve been getting on our OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE, so it’ll be interesting to see how Three compares.

Three says that is the only operator who can offer a ‘true 5G experience’ as this requires 100MHz of 5G spectrum.

Upgrades are coming to the network’s 4G service too as it’ll be upgrading much of its 3G spectrum to 4G, adding completely new 4G spectrum and using some advanced antenna tech.

Dave Dyson, CEO at Three, said: “It’s clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data. We have the UK’s best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies. We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience. 5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G.”

Three 5G launch cities

The full list of cities which Three will begin rolling out 5G is: London, Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield, Slough, Sunderland and Wolverhampton.

Three is the third UK network to officially announce the release date of its 5G network. EE launched its service at the end of May in six UK cities and number of devices, while Vodafone’s 5G network will go on July 2.

Pricing and tariff details, along with devices, will be revealed by Three in July.