Thousands sign petition to get Amazon’s Good Omens taken down – from Netflix?

More than 20,000 Christians have signed a petition to get Good Omens pulled down from Netflix, despite the streaming site having no connection to the Amazon show.

The petition, titled ‘Tell Netflix: Cancel Blasphemous Good Omens Series’, states that the Amazon Prime show “portrays the agents of Good and Evil as fighters in an arbitrary struggle devoid of meaning and truth”.

Good Omens is an Amazon Prime miniseries about an angel and a demon trying desperately to avert the apocalypse, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The show is based on the 1990 book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

The petition argues that the series presents devils as good and normalises Satanism. It also states that the show mock’s God’s wisdom in many ways including by portraying an angel and a demon as friends, the Antichrist as a normal kid, nuns as Satanic, the four riders of the Apocalypse as bikers and God as a woman.

The petition ends, rather ominously: “In the end, this is a denial of Good and Evil: morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism and an ultimately useless creed. This is another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable. We must show our rejection. Please sign our petition, telling Netflix that we will not stand silent as they destroy the barriers of horror we still have for evil”.

Of course, the irony here is that chastising Netflix won’t do anything to get Amazon Prime’s latest hit cancelled.

Neil Gaiman – who wrote and produced the show along with co-writing the original novel – seemed unphased by the petition, tweeting: “I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really.”

The petition – which was started by Christian campaign Return To Order – has already racked up 20,056 signatures, surpassing the original goal of 15,000 and heading toward a new goal of 35,000. Return to Order “calls upon Americans to put principles into actions by working toward what is called an organic Christian society”.

So far, no action has been taken by Netflix – probably because the company holds no power over amazon’s programming.