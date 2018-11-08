From Stranger Things to House of Cards and Making of a Murderer, Netflix has some of very best original content around – which is no doubt why it’s won our Reader’s Choice Award as Streaming Service of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Taking home a lion’s share of the reader vote, Netflix triumphed over stiff competition to win Streaming Service of the Year 2018 at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards.

Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Now TV, and Spotify were all also nominated for this Reader’s Choice Award, but Netflix emerged victorious thanks to its combination of a superb original shows – as well as those mentioned above, it’s also responsible for international hit The Crown and brilliant superhero adaptations of Daredevil and Jessica Jones – and an impressive catalogue of popular movies, documentaries, and children’s programming.

Over 27,000 people voted in this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, so congratulations to Netflix for being named our Streaming Service of the Year. It’ll no doubt be a favourite to repeat in 2019, after its recent integration with Sky Q made it easier than ever to watch all your favourite Netflix content at home and on-the-go.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year, we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.