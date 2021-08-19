This Moto Tab G20 leak certainly looks familiar

It looks like Motorola is preparing to release a budget tablet to compliment its excellent line of Moto G budget smartphones.

MySmartPrice found references to the Moto Tab G20 tablet in the Google Play Console, which is a platform used for the publication of Android apps. Helpfully, the listing included partial specifications and an image – and these things combine to make us think we may have seen this tablet somewhere before.

The specifications listed describe an Android 11 tablet powered by the MediaTek MT8768A Helio P22T chipset, backed by 3GB RAM. It will, according to the listings, have a 1280 x 800 screen, and look like this:

If that looks and sounds familiar, it’s because these are almost exactly the same specifications of Motorola parent company Lenovo’s third-generation Tab M8. As you can see from our coverage of this year’s MWC and the picture at the top of the page, it looks the same too, though notably there’s a slight difference in the screen specs, with the Tab M8 boasting a marginally higher resolution of 1280 x 800.

If the similarities continue elsewhere, that means we can fill in some of the gaps left by the Google Play Console listing. If it is indeed a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8, then you’re looking at an 8-inch tablet with a 5100mAh battery and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD card. There are two cameras – a 2MP one on the front, and a 5MP snapper on the back.



It’s been a while since we’ve seen a Motorola branded tablet, and while the specifications (and branding) listed here indicate a budget number that’s unlikely to worry Apple’s iPad division, it looks like this could be a rival to Amazon’s Fire line of slates. Also, given Motorola’s G line of smartphones ranges from the Moto G10 up to the Moto G100, there’s a chance that this is the first of many.

Though, of course, for that to be the case, Motrola would have to see sufficient demand, and it’s fair to say that, historically, demand for tablets without iOS has been on the sluggish side.