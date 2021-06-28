Lenovo has announced five new tablets at MWC 2021, ranging from fancy-pants £649 options descried as portable home-cinema, to budget-buy offerings available for under £100.

We’ve rounded up all of Lenovo’s new tablets, while detailing all of the key specs and focus points. Check them all out below.

And if you don’t fancy the look of any of them, check out our best tablet list instead.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is the biggest tablet in the new range, featuring a 13-inch display with a 2160×1350 resolution. Lenovo is pitching this as its go-to tablet for video content, calling it a “portable home-cinema” with a built-in stainless steel kickstand allowing you to easily prop it up.

Lenovo claims the Yoga Tab 13’s display offers up to 400-nits of brightness and covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, which should give it a punchy and colourful screen. It also reportedly sees a 12-hour battery life for video streaming.

The built-in soundbar should also give the audio extra oomph, featuring JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. A bundled micro-HDMI to USB cable comes bundled in too, allowing you to use the tablet as a second display for your laptop.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor should also ensure a smooth and snappy performance, while also supporting Wi-Fi 6 for a reliably connection with supported routers. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 has prices starting at £649, and will become available from August.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is essentially a smaller, less powerful version of the Tab 13, but that also makes it considerably more affordable with a £299 starting price.

The new tablet features a MediaTek Helio G90T processor with both Wi-Fi and LTE flavours available. It also sports an 11-inch screen with a 2000×1200 resolution. But while it doesn’t offer as great of a display as it’s a bigger sibling, it still boasts the same high-quality audio with a quad JBL speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

You’re also getting a longer 15-hour battery life for video playback here, as well as a lighter 655g design to make it easier to hold up for long stretches of time.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 will be available to buy from August 2021, launching at the same time as the Yoga Tab 13.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

If you’re looking for an even more affordable and portable tablet, then it’s worth checking out the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, which has a starting price of £229 and weighs just 490 grams.

While the specs initially look identical to the pricier Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with a MediaTek Helio G90 processor and 2000 x 1200 LCD display, there are a couple of key differences.

For example, it’s not quite as powerful since it’s limited to up to 6GB of RAM and it’s not quite as battery efficient with only 12 hours of video playback available. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is expected to be available from September 2021.

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen)

If you’re looking for the smallest possible tablets, whether they’re for your children or simply to fit in your bag, then the Lenovo Tab M-Series are a better bet. This new tablet has a diddy 8-inch panel with a 1280×800 resolution.

A MediaTek Helio P22T processor is running the show, with support for LTE for on-the-go connectivity when paired with a Nano Sim card. Select models will support the Smart Charging Station, which props the tablet up to turn it into a makeshift smart home hub.

The Lenovo Tab M8 doesn’t have a confirmed price date or release date just yet, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more information.

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab M7 is very similar to the M8, but features a slightly smaller 7-inch LCD display. The resolution is also limited to 1024×600, so may not be the best option for those that want a crystal clear screen.

That said, this is a budget-buy option available for just £89 to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Fire Tablet range. It offers the choice of a MediaTek MT8166 or MediaTek MT8766 processor, with the former restricted to Wi-Fi support and the latter flaunting LTE connectivity.

Lenovo claims the Tab M7 can last up to 10 hours on a single charge for video playback, although storage is limited to 32GB which means you’ll ideally need to rely on streaming instead of downloading an abundance of films.

The Lenovo Tab M7 should be available to buy in July 2021, so you dont have to wait too long if it’s piqued your interest.