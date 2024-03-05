This Backbone One bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Given how hard it is to get the PlayStation Portal handheld at the moment, many gamers are turning back towards the Backbone One, which essentially turns your phone into a handheld PlayStation.

Argos has a hell of a deal with on the Backbone One PlayStation controller, which gets you Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for PS4 for free.

The catalogue retailer is offering the Backbone One (Lightning for iOS) with Call of Duty for just £69.99 in total. So, that’s a saving of the exact price the retailer is selling the game for – £58.99.

The Backbone One is one of the best options for mobile gaming on your smartphone and this one is designed for users with iPhone 14 or older models, which still have the Lightning charging ports. For iPhone 15 models you’ll need the USB-C model.

It’s an officially licensed accessory that matches the design of a PS5 DualSense controller and enables you to insert your phone and eschew those unreliable touchscreen controls in favour of a more immersive, console like experience.

It also works with PlayStation Remote Play, which means you can beam your PS4 or PS5 games from the console to your smartphone over Wi-Fi.

Our reporter said you should buy if “you want to effortlessly game on the go. The Backbone One controller is the perfect companion for anyone who wants to spice up their commutes. Lightweight and simple to use, you won’t leave home without it”

They concluded: “As someone who hasn’t picked up an iPhone game since Temple Run, the Backbone One is an amazing little device that re-sparked my interest in mobile gaming. Offering an extensive list of games to choose from and a companion app that delivers more than it should, the Backbone One is only slightly let down by the fact it only supports iPhone.”

“I’d highly recommend the Backbone One to anyone who regularly plays games on their phone, or those who wish to start. It’s portable, easy to set up, and once you request the free adapter, you’ll be having fun in no time.”