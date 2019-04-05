Epic Games Stores newest free game is the Myst-like The Witness

Another fortnite, another free game from the Epic Games Store. This time up, you can get the indie puzzle game The Witness for the low cost of nothing.



The game landed on the Epic Games Store yesterday, and for the next two weeks it’s not getting to cost you a penny. The 2016 puzzler combines vibrant visuals, some fiendish puzzles and a touch of classic PC game Myst as you explore an abandoned island.



Stuart Andrews, reviewing it for Trusted Reviews, gave it a solid 4.5/5 and said: “Break it down and The Witness is nothing more than variations of the same simple maze puzzle, spread across a gorgeous island setting.



However, the visuals, the audio, the atmosphere and a brilliant structure – not to mention the relentlessly playful, imaginative puzzle design – transform it into something so much more. You’ll have your own opinion of whether The Witness is a masterpiece or not, but this artsy, cerebral puzzler is the kind of game obsessions are made of.”



It’s hard to think the Epic Games Store has been around for nearly five months, but if you look back at the free games that it has handed out over that time: Super Meat Boy, Oxenfree, What Remains of Edith Finch, Subnautica and others, it’s clear to see Epic Games Store won’t be happy until its given every indie hit of yesteryear away for free to eager customers of its storefront.



If you want to jump in and start taking advantage of the free games, you just need an Epic Games Store account and to download the desktop app. Good news, if you’ve ever played Fortnite you’ve got an account,and if you’ve played Fortnite on the PC that launcher morphed into the storefront that it uses today. Hop in, search for The Witness in the searchbar and go through the order process. It won’t cost you a penny. At least, that is until April 18, when the free game will shift instead to offer up action RPG Transistor.



