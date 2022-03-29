The Skullcandy X Pit Viper collab are true wireless earbuds for 90s kids

Skullcandy has teamed up with retro sunglasses and skiwear brand Pit Viper to create a limited edition range of nostalgia-fueled earbuds.

The multi-coloured versions of the Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless feature paint splatters, iridium lenses and vibrant patterns of neon pink, purple and blue directly inspired by Pit Viper’s own Midnight line of glasses, googles, scrunchies and bar belts.

“With Skullcandy and Pit Viper sharing a love for the fast-living outdoor lifestyle and disrupting the status quo, we held nothing back as this collaboration is long overdue”, said Skullcandy chief marketing officer, Jessica Klodnicki.

“We’ve adopted Pit Viper’s iconic, outrageously retro style, which has taken the realms of action sports and fashion by storm, encouraging our fans not to take life too seriously as they jam out in style”.

Grind are a feature-packed pair of everyday earbuds that include Skullcandy’s Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology for hands-free voice control, a 40-hour battery life and a sweat and water resistance rating of IP55. They also come with Tile built-in, meaning if you misplace the earbuds you should have an easier time tracking them down.

The Push Active, meanwhile, offer many of the same features, along with 44 hours of battery and a more gym-friendly design with ear hooks.

Last but not least is the Dime. These earbuds are the cheapest of the three, offering a secure fit, a water resistance rating of IPX4 and 12 hours of playtime bundled into a tiny package.

The Skullcandy x Pit Viper earbuds are available to buy now. The Grind and Push Active are priced at £79.99 / €89.99, while the Dime cost £39.99 / €44.99, making each of the limited-edition earbuds £10 pricier than their standard counterparts.