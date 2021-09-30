Skullcandy’s Push Active True Wireless are sports earbuds with Tile built-in

Skullcandy has teamed up with Tile once again to launch its latest pair of true wireless earbuds: the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless.

The Push Active True Wireless earbuds are a pair of earbuds designed to stay put with an over-ear hook design to keep them in your ears and Tile integration to keep them in your pocket.

The earbuds boast an IP55 IP rating, making them sweat, water and dust resistant, along with a noise-isolating fit to improve audio.

As far as sound quality goes, the Push Active True Wireless feature Custom EQ so you can personalise the sound to fit your preferences, along with a handful of additional features, including a Stay-Aware Mode, Share Audio and Spotify Tap.

There are dual noise-reducing mics on the Push Active True Wireless to ensure calls are clear and the earbuds take advantage of Skullcandy’s own Skull-iQ technology for hands-free control when you’re on the go.

There are 10 hours of battery stored in each earbud, along with 34 hours in the charging case for a total of 44 hours of playtime.

The earbuds also pack fast charging for two hours of listening from a quick 10 minute charge, but there doesn’t appear to be any wireless charging support.

Perhaps the most notable feature is the Push Active True Wireless’ Tile integration.

All you need to do is install the Tile app, create an account and add your Skullcandy earbuds to the app. Then, if you ever misplace one or both of your earbuds, you can open the app and call them to find them whether they’re down the back of your sofa or in another room entirely.

You can also use the map to view their last known location if you think you might have dropped them somewhere outdoors, or enlist the help of the Tile Network to help find them.

Of course, the Push Active True Wireless aren’t the first pair of earbuds from Skullcandy to take advantage of Tile’s popular tracking technology.

Skullcandy has been partnering with Tile for a while now, releasing Tile-compatible headphones like the Skullcandy Venue and Crusher ANC over-ears and the Push and Indy true wireless earbuds that are tough to lose.

The Push Active True Wireless will be available to pick up from skullcandy.co.uk for £69.99 from November 2021.