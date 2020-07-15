The Ruark R3 offers elegant design and big sound in a compact form

Ruark has taken the covers off its new R3 system, a compact one-box system with access to your favourite streaming services.

After launching the R5 in 2019, Ruark’s latest is another swish and elegant looking system. The R3 (£629) is a compact one-box system that offers a multitude of ways to get music from it, whether it’s from streaming services, DAB radio or via the integrated CD player.

The R3 is another visual statement from a company that believes good design can enhance people’s’ day-to-day lives. Thanks to its compact form, it has a degree of versatility in its placement, able to sit in a living room, kitchen, bedroom, study or even a bathroom.

The speaker’s emphasis on tactile and high-quality materials is evident in the hand-crafted cabinet that’s available in a Rich Walnut veneer or Soft Grey Lacquer finishes. The display is made out of glass, and the front grille is made out of a woven fabric. On top of the unit is Ruark’s RotoDial controller, with which the listener can play/pause, switch sources or delve into the menus. The stand is a cantilevered leg, angling the R3 upwards which presumably also aids the dispersal of sound into a room.

Inside the unit is a two-channel Class A-B amplifier. Using Ruark’s algorithms and the latest in digital sound processing, the R3 finely controls the sound to produce a detailed, big and realistic soundstage from its full-range NS+ loudspeaker units.

The R3 is embraces the digital age with access to Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Amazon Music and Deezer over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth aptX. Smart home functionality is possible by connecting an Alexa Echo Dot or Google Home Mini to the switchable analogue and digital inputs around the back. That also means you can connect the R3 to a TV via the Optical input. The SmartRadio tuner function ensures that any listener can tune into Internet, DAB/DAB+ or FM stations. For those with silver discs, the R3 has you catered for with its multi-format CD player.

The Ruark R3 is due to go on sale in August 2020 for £629, and will be available through Ruark’s select dealer network, including John Lewis and other independent retailers.

