The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra cleans, mops, avoids obstacles and self-empties

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

The Roborock range of robot vacuum cleaners is one of our favourites, with last year’s Roborock S7 scoring the maximum in our review. This year, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra steps up a notch, with a robot that can do pretty much everything, plus a self-emptying, self-cleaning dock for convenience.

As with the Roborock S6 MaxV, the new Roborock cleaner has automatic obstacle detection and avoidance system, so that it can avoid the likes of cables, shoes and pet mess – all of the things that metaphorically trip up your average robot. Here, the S7 MaxV Ultra has the ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System.

Obstacle avoidance

This uses an RGB camera, 3D structured light and an all-new neural processing unit to more accurately detect, categorise and avoid obstacles. The system has been boosted to add new features, too, including recognising where furniture is in a room, so you can tap to clean just around dining chairs.

Thanks to this system the robot can also detect the flooring materials in each room, suggesting the right cleaning pattern and suction level for each.

VibraRise Mopping

It was the VibraRise mop that set the S7 aside from the competition. Using similar technology to a sonic toothbrush, VibraRise scrubs at the floor surface to get tough stains off. The ‘rise’ part of its name is because the mop can lift itself above surfaces that shouldn’t be mopped, such as rugs, avoiding getting them wet.

Self-emptying dock

With the new self-emptying dock, the S7 MaxV Ultra is built for convenience. As well as charging, the dock can empty the robot’s bin automatically, holding up to seven weeks’ worth of dust. While we’ve seen that kind of technology countless times before, the docking station can refill the mop reservoir, giving up to 300m2 of mopping, plus it self-cleans the mop, so you don’t have to remove it and wash it for optimal performance.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra will be available in the US in Q2 for $1399.99.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
