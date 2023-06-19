The Razer Raptor gaming monitor is massively discounted right now

We’ve unearthed an excellent deal on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor for less than half of the asking price.

At eBuyer.com, you can grab the 27-inch Razer Raptor for £339.99. That’s a £560 saving on the £899.99 asking price.

This, remember, was the world’s first THX certified gaming monitor and comes with a 2560 x 1440 quad HD resolution. You’ll get syncing tech via Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to match up the max refresh rate of 165Hz with the frame rates of the games you’re playing.

It’s also got a 1ms response time from what Razer calls an Ultra Low Motion Blur technology and there’s also support for variable refresh rates. In terms of ports, there’s DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C. Of course, there’s that signature RGB lighting too.

It’s certainly not the largest monitor in the world, but the tech is certainly up to scratch if you’re looking for a secondary screen where you can get the best out of your games without taking up too much room. The display arrived in 2020, which does go a long way to explain why the discount is so steep.

We reviewed it in December of that year, giving the Razer Raptor a four-star review from a possible five. Our reviewer praised the gorgeous Quad HD display, 100% sRGB colour coverage, fantastic gaming performance and the slick design coupled with dazzling RGB lighting.

We had minor complaints over the absence of integrated speakers and the expense which is now, of course, a non-issue.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Razer Raptor comes close to being the perfect gaming monitor. Its 27-inch Quad HD display is gorgeous, plus it brags all the important gaming features to ensure a top-class performance. You have to pay a fair sum for the privilege, especially given that it lacks integrated speakers, but this is the best option for those who don’t have pockets deep enough to make the jump to 4K.”