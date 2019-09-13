4 question marks still hanging over the iPhone 11 range

Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have just gone up up for pre-order, but there’s still a few question marks hanging over certain aspects of the phones.

Battery size

As is always the case, Apple failed to mention the size of the batteries that power its latest iPhones.

Instead, it claimed that the iPhone 11 will last up to an hour longer than the iPhone XR, that the 11 Pro will offer up to four more hours than the XS, and that the Pro Max will offer up to five hours more use time than the XS Max.

Tech tipser @OnLeaks, who claims to have the inside scoop, has reported the following:

iPhone 11 − 3110mAh battery (up from 2942mAh on the iPhone XR)

iPhone 11 Pro − 3190mAh battery (up from 2658mAh on the iPhone XS)

iPhone 11 Pro Max − 3500mAh (up from 3174mAh on the iPhone XS Max)

However, we likely won’t know how accurate these figures are until somebody tears into the handsets.

Memory

Similarly, Apple never discloses how much memory each of its new iPhone releases have been loaded with.

However, @OnLeaks believes that the iPhone 11 features 4GB of RAM (up from 3GB on the XR), and that both the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the XS models).

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes the iPhone 11 packs 4GB of RAM.

If these figures seem modest for high-end handsets, it’s because iOS optimisation makes the most of what seems to be a relatively stingy amount of memory in comparison to competitors, which increasingly pack in up to 12GB of memory.

Face ID

Complaints about Face ID apparently working slower than Touch ID are nothing new, but Apple claims to have improved the security system with the new iPhone range.

The company says it’ll work up to 30% faster, and allow you to unlock your phone from longer distances and wider angles too.

Strangely, the company rather skirted over the changes at its iPhone launch event, but we’re looking forward to putting the new and improved Face ID to the test in our reviews.

Durability

All three models are IP68-rated, and Apple says the 11 Pro duo can survive being submerged in four metres of water for up to 30 minutes, while the standard iPhone 11 can withstand a 30-minute dunk in two metres of water.

Apple has also added that all three models “feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone”, both on the front and on the back, describing it as having been “strengthened through a dual ion‑exchange process”.

The iPhone XS models were also fitted with dual-ion exchange-strengthened glass, and unfortunately Apple hasn’t made it clear if it’s the exact same glass that features on the new models, or if the formula has been tweaked this time around.

Casting our minds back a year though, the iPhone XS performed surprisingly well in drop tests, though of course it isn’t indestructible.

