Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch 8: Which will come out on top?

Google has finally introduced its first wearable in the new Pixel Watch, which is an extension of the Pixel family. But how will Google fare against the King of wearables?

The Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first step into wearables, announced alongside the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

But one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how will the first Google wearable stack up against one of the most popular wearables on the market in the Apple Watch Series. The Apple Watch 8 was introduced during Apple’s Far Out even in September, bringing with it a wealth of new features to the series.

We’ve detailed all the biggest differences between the two wearables, so you can decide which smartwatch is best for you.

The Pixel Watch is compatible with more devices

Apple is known for segregating its products within the iOS ecosystem, as the Apple Watch is not compatible with any other handset other than the iPhone series. In an unsurprising turn, Google has kept the Pixel Watch exclusive to devices that run on Android 8 or later.

This means that the Pixel Watch will be useable on a wide variety of handsets, including devices from Samsung, Honor, Oneplus, and of course, the Google Pixel series. This makes it compatible with more devices overall as most Android users will be able to use this smartwatch without needing to upgrade or change their handset.

It’s worth noting the Pixel Watch has been designed as an extension of the Pixel series, so we can assume that the Watch works best when paired with a Pixel handset. We will be sure to test that when we get a model in for review.

Image Credit (Google)

The Apple Watch 8 packs a temperature sensor

One of the new features introduced to the Apple Watch 8 is a temperature sensor, which the company is promoting as a health feature for those who experience menstrual cycles. The sensor gives users a retrospective estimate of their ovulation, as well as any differences in their cycle that can be tracked via wrist temperature.

The Pixel Watch does not offer this feature, although it does come with fitness and health features such as a blood oxygen sensor and an optical heart rate sensor.

The Pixel Watch comes with Fitbit features

The Google Pixel Watch has been developed with input from Fitbit, and according to the company the Pixel Watch offers the most accurate heart tracking yet. Machine learning and optimisation aim to offer an accurate measure of your heart rate, tracking it once every second.

There will also be 40 different exercise modes available, as well as all-day activities that includes steps. It also comes with GPS capabilities to track user’s walks and hikes.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch does comes with 11 different workout types as well as audio-guided walks and runs. However, it does not support Fitbit, meaning that Apple Watch 8 owners won’t have access to the health data Fitbit provides.

Image Credit (Google)

The Pixel Watch uses a USB-C charger

In line with the Google Pixel phone series, Pixel Watch charges via a USB-C charger. The charging cable is magnetic, with a claimed charging speed of up to 50% in 30 minutes, and up to 100% in 80 minutes.

The USB-C magnetic charging cable will also come included in the box when you buy the Pixel Watch, though the company claims that the power adaptor will not be included.

Apple has not integrated USB-C chargers for its iPhone or Apple Watch Series. Its wearables charge via the Apple Watch Magnetic charger, which looks similar to the MagSafe charging solution.

The Pixel Watch is more affordable

The Pixel Watch comes in two variations with the Wi-Fi variation costing £339/$349.99, and the 4G LTE variation starting at £379/$399.99. The Watch has a pre-order date of October 13 for nine different countries, including the UK and the US.

The Apple Watch 8, meanwhile, costs more no matter which model is chosen The Wi-Fi model starts at £419, while the cellular model begins at £529. Apple also offers the Watch 8 in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with the larger model more expensive.

This means that anyone looking for a more affordable smartwatch should have a look at the Pixel Watch. However, you will need to make sure you’re using an Android phone to ensure it is compatible.