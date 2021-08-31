 large image

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro launch date may have just been revealed

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could land within the next few weeks, according to a new leak regarding Google’s next flagship smartphone. 

According to Weibo user Panda is bald, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will launch on September 13 2021. 

Google unveiled a number of details about the smartphones earlier this year, but held back on giving us a launch date any more specific than “autumn”. 

The Weibo post was first spotted by NotebookCheck, who highlighted the irony in the news being broken by a Chinese source given that Google doesn’t usually sell its phones in this market. 

The post also includes other big dates, including an Apple conference on September 15 (two days before the company is rumoured to be unveiling the iPhone 13) and announcements by Xiaomi and Huawei later also slated to take place in September.

The September 13 date also matches the September/October time frame we expect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to launch during. 

Google unveiled the Pixel 5 on September 20 2020 and the phone officially hit shelves on October 13. Previous Pixel’s have fallen into similar patterns, making another September launch feel believable for the company. 

Unfortunately, one thing that does seem to be changing this year is the price. 

While Google has reduced the price of its flagship handset in recent years, Google’s SVP of devices and services Rick Osterloh has already hinted that the Pixel 6 won’t be as affordable as its predecessor

In an interview with Der Spiegel back in August, Osterloh revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro “has been designed specifically for users who want the latest technology” and “will be expensive”, while the Pixel 6 is a “mainstream premium product” that “belongs in the upper segment and can keep up with competing products”. 

Osterloh didn’t reveal any specific pricing at the time, but, if this latest leak is correct, we won’t need to wait long to find out all about the Pixel 6 series.

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
