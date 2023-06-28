Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus V Fold foldable has fully broken cover

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The forthcoming OnePlus foldable handset has been laid bare with a full-ish spec sheet to join the previously leaked renders

The handset, thought to be called the OnePlus V Fold, could arrive with a 7.8-inner display, which would be larger than potential rivals like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both of those have a 7.6-inch display.

That display would be equipped with OLED tech, while it’ll also offer a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The same would be true of the 6.3-inch inner display, according to a report from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks today.

The report goes on to say the forthcoming phone will be equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There’s also news on the battery size and charging – 4,800mAh and 67W – while a triple rear camera array is tipped. That could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as well as a 48-megapixel ultra-wide and a whopping 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

Selfie cameras would include a 32-megapixel snapper on the outside display and a 20-megapixel camera on the inside.

OnePlus confirmed it would be joining Oppo in the foldable arena during the MWC 2023 expo in February. It told attendees the plans were to launch the handset in the the second half of this year.

However, it will enter a more densely populated market with Samsung’s next-gen Flip and Fold devices set to launch at Unpacked next month. Google’s Pixel Fold has also received very positive initial reviews as it builds up for release. The new Moto Razr 40 Ultra is also a bit among critics and consumers who prefer the flippable form factor.

