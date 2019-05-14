OnePlus has thrown down the gauntlet when it comes to screen performance, leaving other brands playing catch-up. Here are the details.

The OnePlus 7 Pro screen features an astonishing 90Hz refresh rate. Hertz (Hz) is a measure of frequency, so in this context the screen updates itself 90 times per second. This should result in a very smooth user experience, which is especially valuable when it comes to playing demanding games where every split-second counts. In this respect at least, the OnePlus 7 Pro strives to live up to its tagline: “Go Beyond Speed”.

While impressive, the market leading mobile refresh rate of 120Hz is currently only found on the Razer Phone 2. Some dedicated gaming PC monitors can even offer 240Hz. The OnePlus 7 Pro will lead with the 90Hz refresh rate when there is content that supports it (including its own Oxygen operating system). There is also the option to set the frame rate at 60Hz which will force all content to play at this refresh rate. It’s recommended to switch this on when you need to save some battery.

We’ve yet to see exactly what effect a more demanding refresh rate has on the 4000 mAh battery, but with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and up to 12GB RAM it looks like the performance specs should be able to support this leap in speed. The screen itself is a 6.67-inch AMOLED, with a dazzling Quad HD+ resolution.

Another display improvement coming to the new device is Night Mode 2.0, an option which filters out distressing blue light and is capable of displaying just 0.27 nits brightness. This feature is likely to be welcomed by users, just as Android Q‘s recently-announced Dark Theme has received a warm reception. The advantages include lower power consumption, and a more comfortable viewing experience in dark or low light.

