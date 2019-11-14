The foldable Motorola Razr will only be available on one UK network

The new Motorola Razr will be exclusively available on EE in the UK. The announcement is a huge coup for the network and makes them the only option for consumers who want to get their hands on the reinvention of Motorola’s iconic Razr.

The phone, with its innovative 6.2-inch flex display, will be available in EE stores and via the network’s online outlet. The phone isn’t available yet but you can register with EE to receive updates on the approaching launch.

Opening the original 2004 model, users found a thin keypad and a screen, as was typical of flip phones of the era. On this re-imagining of the Razr, however, a folding screen covers the whole surface of the front of the opened phone. Though there is a clever Retro mode that’ll give you a feeling you’re using the original.

The phone also features a small external screen, or ‘Quick View display’ as Motorola is calling it, which can be used to access basic features quickly.

Next to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, this is a forerunner for mass-market phones with foldable screens. The technology allows the respective phones to have a larger display without becoming oversized and has presented interesting design opportunities for both brands.

Sharon Meadows, EE’s Director of Devices, commented: “As the UK’s number one network, we always look to provide customers with the latest technology and experiences – whether that’s the fastest speeds, or ground-breaking smartphones. By partnering with Motorola on the new razr, our customers will get exclusive access to what already promises to be an iconic new smartphone. Only on EE will customers get the most out of the new razr with the UK’s best network, best in class unlimited plans and great swappable benefits.”

Motorola says the phone has an “all day battery” as well as packing a 16MP camera and unlimited photo storage via Google Photos.

