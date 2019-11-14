The new Moto Razr has an Easter egg retro mode

The new Moto Razr is a strange beast, with one foot in 2004 and the other very much in 2019. Yes, the form factor may remind you of the phones of old, but with Android 9 running the show it’s definitely modern (if not quite cutting edge, with Android 10 waiting in the wings.)

But if you get misty eyed at the thought of the 2004 model, then Motorola has a hidden surprise for you. At the touch of a button, the new Razr can lose its 2019 trappings and do a pretty good impression of the original RAZR UI with a custom Android skin – even replicating that original boot animation.

As CNET explains, it really is a blast from the past. The top half of the screen stops responding to touch, and you have to navigate the phone functions with the fake numbers and navigation keys on the bottom half of the screen. Which means you have to use that form of navigation to get the trappings of Android 9 back again, once you remember how dreadful the good old days actually were.

To bring up the mode, you have to visit the Quick Settings menu at the top of the phone. When you edit, you’ll see an option labeled “Retro Razr” which can be dragged into the Quick Settings Menu, where it can be used. Press it, and the new-old mode activates with the familiar “Hello Moto” tune.

You’re unlikely to want to spend much time in Retro Razr mode (and if you do, may we direct you to buying an old Razr for about 30 quid on Ebay, rather than spending over a grand on the new model?). But it’s certainly a cute way for the latest foldable to tip its hat in the direction of its flip phone roots.

