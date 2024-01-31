The mid-range Galaxy Z Fold whispers just got a little louder

Speculations persists concerning an affordable Samsung foldable coming this year, with the latest rotation of the rumour mill surfacing a potential codename for the device.

German tech site WinFuture reckons it has discovered the codenames for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. They’re Q6 and B6 respectively, according to the report.

However, it has also sighted a third codename – Q6A. Could that be the first mid-range Samsung foldable that’s similar in stature to the Galaxy A Series? Effectively it’d be a step down from the true flagships but still highly capable devices that are just a little bit more affordable.

Honor Magic 6 Lite with a free tablet deal Buy the Honor Magic 6 Lite smartphone for just £349.44 and get the Honor Pad X8 tablet worth £99.99 on the house! Amazon

£349.44

Free tablet View Deal

While the prices of Samsung’s foldable are beginning to fall in line with its flagship S-Series handsets, there are still no opportunities for those operating in the mid-range. That void is being filled by other manufacturers, so it would make sense for Samsung to ensure it isn’t missing out.

WinFuture points out that the production of components for the Q6A, according to its source, began at around the same time as the Q6, suggesting it could even be launched at the same time, giving users a more affordable option right out of the gate.

It’s also possible there’s a Fan Edition (FE) version of the phone that comes farther down the line, as Samsung has done plenty of times with the Galaxy S range.

Despite mounting reports about a mid-ranger, it should be said that Samsung recently denied a mid-range foldable was on the way, according to one report.

A Samsung spokesperson reportedly said: “We don’t plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless.”

Korea JoongAng Daily, the publication reporting the comment was unfamiliar to us so we definitely wouldn’t rule it out.

The suspense goes on…