Leaked images of a screen protector appear to show that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have a radically new screen design. Would you be able to handle these curves?

The image, leaked by tipster Ice Universe, claims to show that the screen of the Pro edition of the Huawei Mate 30 will have curvature of almost 90 degrees at the sides − even more extreme than the rounded display seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Related: Best smartphone

We speculate that touches to the periphery of the screen may replace some traditional physical buttons you would expect to find at the sides, including the volume toggle.

While some fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of having their hands resting on curves rather than a flat or angular surface, others might be concerned about activating the screen by accident, or the device slipping out of their hand unintentionally.

In our review of the Galaxy S10, we praised the attractiveness of the curved screen design, but noted that we did accidentally activate the display more often − even with the palm of the hand resting at the side. We actually ended up changing the way we held the phone just to avoid the issue.

Functionality should come before form, so we hope that Huawei’s software can distinguish between deliberate and accidental touches of the screen.

Related: Best Android phones

Of course, this is just a leak, and we won’t know if it’s accurate or not until Huawei actually launches the Mate 30 series later this year.

This the first alleged Mate 30 hardware we’ve seen so far, but it’s certainly not the first rumour that’s reached our ears.

The handset is expected to house a Kirin 985 chip, enabling 5G connectivity, and due to the potential Android ban it may run the propriety HongMeng OS rather than Google’s mobile OS.

Rumours also suggest that the phone could have a circular-shaped rear camera module with as many as five different lenses.

Related: Best camera phones

The Huawei Mate 30 will go head to head with some major competitors in the second half of this year: namely, the iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. It’s certainly an exciting time of year for smartphone fans, and we’re looking forward to seeing how they all perform in our in-depth reviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More