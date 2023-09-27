The latest iPad mini now has an ultra rare price drop

While we await interminably for an iPad mini update from Apple, Amazon has gotten busy dropping the price of the current model by 21%.

Right now you can grab the 6th Generation iPad mini (2021) for just £449.98 at Amazon UK. That’s a saving of £119.02 on the original asking price of £569. Lately, however, we’ve seen it for as low as £479.

iPad mini (2021) drops to under £450 You can grab the latest Apple iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021) for £449.98 at Amazon right now. This 8.3-inch tablet is thge dinkiest Apple has to offer and comes with a great design, power and all the bells and whistles of iOS 17. Amazon

RRP: £569

This model has an 8.3-inch Retina display and 64GB of storage. This is also the WiFi edition of the iPad mini so there’s no cellular service available.

The 6th-Gen iPad mini got an overdue redesign in 2021, making it more akin to the iPhone and iPad Pro, with a study design and contoured edges. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, while the old Home button made way and the power button got an upgrade to Touch ID to facilitate secure authentication and Apple Pay.

The cameras have been improved with a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera and a 12-megapixel front facing camera with Apple’s Center Stage software to keep you nicely framed during video calls.

There’s also a pair of stereo speakers, USB-C connectivity (RIP Lightning), and up to 10 hours of battery life. This model is also compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil for all your note taking and sketching needs. It’s also compatible with Bluetooth keyboards.

We were big fans of the iPad mini 6, which remains the best small tablet alone. We love the overhauled (and overdue) design, the still-speedy A15 chipset and its compatibility with the aforementioned Apple Pencil.

Our reviewer concluded: “The iPad mini 6 isn’t going to be for everyone; however, it’s a lovely little tablet that sits in an arena where it has virtually no competition. If a small tablet is what you’re looking for then this remains the best option in 2023.

“The design of this device offers a huge upgrade over previous models, the A15 Bionic will serve you well for years, and it’s great to see USB-C finally adopted here.”