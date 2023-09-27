Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest iPad mini now has an ultra rare price drop

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While we await interminably for an iPad mini update from Apple, Amazon has gotten busy dropping the price of the current model by 21%.

Right now you can grab the 6th Generation iPad mini (2021) for just £449.98 at Amazon UK. That’s a saving of £119.02 on the original asking price of £569. Lately, however, we’ve seen it for as low as £479.

iPad mini (2021) drops to under £450

iPad mini (2021) drops to under £450

You can grab the latest Apple iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021) for £449.98 at Amazon right now. This 8.3-inch tablet is thge dinkiest Apple has to offer and comes with a great design, power and all the bells and whistles of iOS 17.

  • Amazon
  • RRP: £569
  • Now: £449.98
View Deal

This model has an 8.3-inch Retina display and 64GB of storage. This is also the WiFi edition of the iPad mini so there’s no cellular service available.

The 6th-Gen iPad mini got an overdue redesign in 2021, making it more akin to the iPhone and iPad Pro, with a study design and contoured edges. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip, while the old Home button made way and the power button got an upgrade to Touch ID to facilitate secure authentication and Apple Pay.

The cameras have been improved with a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera and a 12-megapixel front facing camera with Apple’s Center Stage software to keep you nicely framed during video calls.

There’s also a pair of stereo speakers, USB-C connectivity (RIP Lightning), and up to 10 hours of battery life. This model is also compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil for all your note taking and sketching needs. It’s also compatible with Bluetooth keyboards.

We were big fans of the iPad mini 6, which remains the best small tablet alone. We love the overhauled (and overdue) design, the still-speedy A15 chipset and its compatibility with the aforementioned Apple Pencil.

Our reviewer concluded: “The iPad mini 6 isn’t going to be for everyone; however, it’s a lovely little tablet that sits in an arena where it has virtually no competition. If a small tablet is what you’re looking for then this remains the best option in 2023.

“The design of this device offers a huge upgrade over previous models, the A15 Bionic will serve you well for years, and it’s great to see USB-C finally adopted here.”

You might like…

Best tablet 2023: Top 9 options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2023: Top 9 options reviewed and tested

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best iPad 2023: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Best iPad 2023: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 month ago
iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 5: What are the main upgrades?

iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 5: What are the main upgrades?

Ryan Jones 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.