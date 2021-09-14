iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 5: What are the main upgrades?

Apple made a surprise announcement in the form of the iPad Mini 6 during the September showcase, arguably overshadowing the likes of the iPhone 13. But what’s the difference compared to the new iPad Mini and the previous iPad Mini 5?

We’ve watched the new Apple event on repeat to find out exactly what are the main differences between the new iPad Mini 6 and the older iPad Mini 5, and listed them all below.

So if you’re thinking of buying the upcoming dinky tablet, then keep reading on to find out major upgrades:

The Mini just got bigger

Apple has confirmed that the new iPad Mini 6 will feature an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display, which is larger than the 7.9-inch panel on the existing model.

Apple claims that it hasn’t needed to increase the overall size of the tablet in order to achieve this screen upgrade, as it’s been able to squeeze down the bezel instead. This means you’re getting the best of both worlds, with a classier design and a larger screen.

New Mini is 80% faster than the old Mini

The iPad Mini 6 is getting a big performance boost thanks to the inclusion of the A15 Bionic chip; the same processor that you’ll find inside the iPhone 13 Pro.

For comparison, the iPad Mini 5 only has an A12 Bionic processor. Apple suggests the new processor allows for an 80% performance boost for the CPU, and a whopping 50% performance hike for the GPU. This means you should notice faster speeds with the new iPad, especially when it comes to workloads such as playing games and editing video.

5G support and a new USB-C port

Apple has finally ditched the controversial Lightning port for the iPad Mini, and instead adopted the USB-C port. This means the new iPad Mini can get up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds, which Apple claims is 10x faster than what the previous model is capable of.

Of course, the adoption of USB-C means the iPad Mini is now compatible with a wider range of accessories and devices, from external storage to cameras, since most modern devices use the same connection. And if you’ve got any USB-C cables hanging around, they’ll come in handy for charging the iPad Mini.

Apple is also introducing a 5G option to the range, allowing users to use an eSIM to connect to the internet on the go, beyond the reach of your Wi-Fi router.

Better-quality cameras

The iPad Mini 5 has a 7MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear snapper. The new iPad Mini 6 has improvements to both, with the front and rear sensors reaching 12MP.

Apple isn’t stopping there either, with the Centre Stage feature allowing the camera to automatically pan and zoom to keep users in view as they move about. The A15 Bionic chip will also allow for more natural-looking snaps with Smart HDR.

A more expensive price

Apple has packed lots of new features into the latest iPad Mini, but it’s also coming at a cost. The Wi-Fi model of the iPad Mini 6 has a starting price of £479, while the cellular version will cost £619.

The previous iPad Mini 5 launched with a starting price of £399, which is a substantially cheaper offering. Unfortunately, it’s no longer available to buy on the Apple store, so you’ll have to try and find it on a third-party retailer if you really don’t like the sound of spending extra for the newer model.