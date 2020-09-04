JBL has introduced three new portable speakers in the Xtreme 3, Go 3 and Clip 4, bringing upgraded designs and improved features.

JBL has announced a trio of portable speakers in the Xtreme 3 (£280), Go 3 (£35) and Clip 4 (£50), all of which arrive with a bolder design and an improved feature set that includes waterproofing and USB-C connections.

The Xtreme 3 muscles out the Xtreme 2 portable speaker, which we gave 4.5 stars to back in 2019. The new speaker matches the RRP of its predecessor but comes with four improved drivers and two bass radiators for a “bigger immersive stereo sound” performance. The design is more eye-catching with a bigger logo and an upgraded carrying strap.

With an IP67 rating over the Xtreme 2’s IPX7 rating, the new speaker is fully water- and dustproof. 15 hours is the battery life, and the Xtreme 3’s internal battery can be used as a powerbank to juice up connected devices. Multi-point connection is possible to two other devices with its support of Bluetooth 5.1 and in the PartyBoost feature, two PartyBoost compatible speakers can be connected to create stereo sound, with the possibility of linking “hundreds of JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers” together. If you have that many that is.

Next is the Go 3. The smallest speaker in the announced range, it’s pocketable and comes in a number of colour combos (similar to the Wonderboom 2), with its integrated loop making it easy to carry around.

Battery is five hours from one charge, with a sound JBL says is “rich” and delivers “punchy bass”. Bluetooth 5.1 is the connection and it’s also water- and dustproof so you can take the speaker wherever you like without having to worry about it getting damaged.

Rounding out the announcement is the Clip 4, and it sports a fresh look over the Clip 3. Oval rather than circular in shape, the Clip 4 features 10 hours of battery with an IP67 rating (again, water- and dustproof) to boosts its chances of survival in changeable weather conditions. The carabiner has been upgraded, making this speaker apt for those who like to travel and backpack.

The JBL Xtreme 3 (£280) and Go 3 (£35) will go on sale in October, while the Clip 4 (£50) is set to launch in November.

