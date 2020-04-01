The iPhone 9 could be in your hands very soon

Apple could be set to unveil the brand-new iPhone 9 – often referred to as the iPhone SE 2 – as early as mid-April.

Analyst Jon Prosser tweeted out an update on the arrival of the rumoured phone, claiming it would be announced on April 15 with a shipping date to follow a week later on April 22.

Now, Wednesday might have previously seemed an odd day for Apple to release a product, however just a few weeks ago we saw the new iPad Pro announced in the middle of the week.

Rumours about the iPhone 9 and iPhone SE 2 have been floating about the internet for months and many had expected to see it at a rumoured March event that never came to be. Instead, Apple launched both the updated high-end iPad and a Macbook Air with Magic Keyboard.

While the iPhone 9 likely won’t be a flagship device, it is instead rumoured to sit in a similar position to the iPhone SE – a very popular device when it was launched a few years ago. It could offer similar camera specs and internals to the iPhone 11 series, but in a model that’s similar to that of the iPhone 8. 4.7 and 5.5-inch sizes have been rumoured, along with the return of Touch ID and, we assume, a hefty bezel.

Obviously now is likely not the best time to launch, with much of the population locked down and Apple Stores outside of China still shut indefinitely. Prosser does address this in a follow-up tweet, claiming Apple Store reps have been sent iMacs so they work from home and will receive training on the new products remotely.

Unless Apple decides to reopen its stores by April 22, and this information turns out to be true of course, it looks like we’ll be having another Apple launch that’s online sales only.

As with any rumours, it’s best to take this with a hefty pinch of salt until we hear official confirmation from Apple.

