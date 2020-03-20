iPhone 9: Release date, price, specs and everything else we know so far

iPhone 9: Price, release date, and the biggest leaks so far

The iPhone 11 range launched back in September 2019, and typically we wouldn’t expect any new phones from the brand until a full year has passed. But the rumour mill has churned out information on a brand new upcoming model, set to be launched in early 2020, that may be called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. This handset is reckoned to be a much more affordable entry in Apple’s range, and here’s all we know about it so far.

iPhone 9 release date

The iPhone 9 was expected to launch on March 31. However, the scheduled Apple March Event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Cult of Mac reporting that the iPhone 9 has been “delayed indefinitely” due to production delays.

But in potentially encouraging news from leaker Jon Prosser, the device entered mass production on March 18, so we may not have to wait much longer to see it.

This device hasn’t been the only one affected by the postponed event; we were also anticipating the unveiling of a new iPad Pro, AirTags, and the iOS 13.4 software update. We’ll be looking out for updates as the situation develops.

Related: Best iPhone

iPhone 9 price

The iPhone 11 was the lowest priced model of the most recent range, coming in at £729 ($699), and we expect that iPhone 9 will undercut this and immediately arrive as the cheapest choice of new iPhone.

In October 2019, a report from TF Securities claimed that the price would be $399 (~£320). We do hope that this initial prediction proves to be correct. Still, for now, we’ll maintain a healthy scepticism about such a low price for a brand-new Apple product, especially considering that even today a new iPhone 8 officially retails for $449 (£479).

iPhone 9 design and display

According to Nikkei, the iPhone 9 will have a very familiar design. That’s because it will reportedly feature the same casing as the iPhone 8 (first released in September 2017), though fitted with a new camera and bang up-to-date internals.

The distinctive design of the iPhone 8 features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the phone, along with a home button featuring integrated Touch ID for faster log-in. Even at its own launch party, it looked outdated in comparison to the iPhone X, which introduced minimal bezels along with the widely-imitated screen notch. But as long as the iPhone 9 delivers an excellent performance, then it’s a sure bet to win Apple fans’ hearts.

The screen measures just 4.7-inches, making it small by the standards of today – but in a world dominated by large-screen phones, this might come as a boon to the consumer who would prefer to have a more manageable device.

iPhone 9 colours

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone 9 is set to be available in just three different shades: red, silver and space grey.

That’s not particularly impressive when set against the six vibrant shades offered by the iPhone 11, and we’d feel a little underwhelmed if this rumour proves to be true. The iPhone 9 will surely be relatively cheap, but a range of bright colours would help to make it cheerful too.

iPhone 9 camera

A purported picture of the device has emerged on SlashLeaks, claiming to reveal the phone’s shiny rear panel replete with a new-look camera.

There’s not much to go on here, but the blurry, candid image suggests that the camera sensor might be larger than the one on the original iPhone 8, and so it’s likely to boast a higher resolution.

Although Android phones at a similar price point often boast multiple different cameras, it can’t be too much of a surprise that the iPhone 9 is set just to have one. Especially when you consider that only last year Apple released the top-selling iPhone XR with a single sensor.

iPhone 9 specs and features

Although the design itself is just expected to resurrect a previous model rather than introduce a distinctive new look, the iPhone 9’s internals are expected to brought right up to date with the 2019 range of iPhones.

For starters, it’s expected to house the A13 Bionic chip which is present in all the new iPhones right up to the top-spec iPhone 11 Pro Max – and it’s one of the best pieces of silicon on the market, so you certainly won’t be wanting for power. On top of that, we expect the usual incremental specs improvements since the iPhone 8 came out in 2017, including a possible RAM upgrade to 3GB or 4GB rather than 2GB.

A report from 9t05 Mac, which examines the code of the upcoming iOS 14 mobile operating system, has a couple of new features for the iPhone 9. Firstly it confirmed the existence of Touch ID, as we expected given the similarity to the iPhone 8. Secondly, it revealed that the device would support Express Transit (the payment system that allows you to pay for public transport). This tech has been present on the iPhone 6s and onwards, so it’s been speculated that the iPhone 9 will be marketed towards iPhone 6 users looking for an upgrade.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…