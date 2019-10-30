A fresh leak claiming the iPhone 12 family of phones will feature “industry leading” hardware when they launch next year has emerged.

The latest ‘leak’ stemmed from Nikkei Asian Review earlier today, which reported a number of unnamed sources familiar with the matter confirmed Apple will unveil three new 5G iPhones next year.

The report also suggests the unnamed sources confirmed the new iPhones will have “the most advanced mobile processors available” and “leading-edge screens” that beat rival manufacturers’ handsets on display quality and performance.

If that wasn’t impressive enough the report suggests Apple plans to ship 80 million 5G phones that year, which is a pretty hefty number considering the tech won’t even be available in most markets.

As always, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, however. Manufacturers plans for 2020 will still be in flux and how the site found an unnamed source familiar with multiple companies’ flagship phone specs at this stage is questionable at best.

5G is a next generation networking technology that launched in the UK and select other countries earlier this year. EE and Vodafone where the first two carriers with live networks in the UK with Three and O2 set to follow before the year’s end.

The technology enables super fast gigabit-per-second connection speeds that let you download entire TV series in minutes. In the near future it’ll also let you stream triple A games over the cloud using services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud.

The report matches prior leaks about Apple’s 5G iPhone plans. Outside of Google, Apple is one of the only big phone makers not to bring a 5G phone to market this year, with its latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sticking to 4G connectivity. Google also chose to forgo releasing a 5G variant of its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL handsets.

Prior unconfirmed reports suggested this was primarily due to component shortages with its then modem maker Intel. Apple bought Intel’s modem division earlier this year. The purchase is believed to be a direct move by Apple to speed up its 5G iPhone aspirations.

Most industry forecasts expect fairly slow 5G phone adoption. Research papers CCS Insight and Strategy Analytics released earlier this month suggest sales of 5G phones won’t take off until 2020-2024 at the earliest.

