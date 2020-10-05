The iPad Air 4 looks fast – and that’s great news for the iPhone 12

We know the iPad Air 4 is coming very soon and we now have a few more details about how good the performance on Apple’s latest mid-range tablet will be.

Apple announced the iPad Air 4 alongside the Apple Watch 6 in September and, just a few days before it’s expected to go on sale, some benchmarks have appeared that shine a lot of positive light on the new chip inside the tablet.

The iPad Air 4 is powered by the brand-new A14 Bionic. This 5nm chip is getting its first outing with the tablet and the initial Geekbench scores are very promising. According to Geekbench (via Ice Universe), the A14 delivers a 1538 score in the single core test and 4198 score in the multi core test. Both of these are notably higher than the A13 Bionic you’ll find inside the current flagship range of Apple’s phone, which is headlined by the iPhone 11 Pro. The same benchmark page also shows the device will have 4GB RAM.

Aside from showing the iPad Air 4 should well outperform its price-tag whenever it goes on sale in October, this is also very good news for the forthcoming iPhone 12. Apple’s next phone is rumoured to be coming soon and it should be powered by the same A14 chip as we see here. Of course, benchmarks aren’t everything and it’ll be how the iPhone 12 (and iPhone 12 Pro) perform on the day-to-day that’ll really make it.

While Apple has yet to reveal exactly when the iPad Air 4 will hit shelves, we do know everything else about the very tempting tablet. It packs a design similar to that of the iPad Pro, has a TouchID sensor embedded inside the power key, iOS 14 and can be paired with the second-gen Apple Pencil and excellent Magic Keyboard.

It’ll cost £499/$499 for the 64GB model, with a 256GB variant available too. As ever, those accessories are very much sold separately.

