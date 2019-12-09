The Elder Scrolls: Legends has played its final hand

Bethesda has confirmed it will stop rolling out new content releases for its strategy card game. In a post on Legends’ official subreddit, the company said it will continue to dole out monthly reward cards and create in-game events – but players shouldn’t hold their breath for any completely new decks.

The announcement may have come as something of a surprise to fans, given that Bethesda had previously released a roadmap outlining its plans for future content. One of the upcoming events in that roadmap was the Winter cardpack expansion, which the company has now confirmed will not be rolled out.

It also looks like we won’t be getting a console-version of the strategy card game any time soon. Bethesda had announced plans for this at E3 2018, but that development has been nipped in the bud. Despite this, GAEA’s Asia-specific release of Legends will still go ahead, as it’s part of a separate operation.

Legends hasn’t actually been around that long. Although it went through a series of beta releases from 2015 – 2016, we only got the finished free-to-play version in 2017.

In May of last year, Bethesda got rid of developers Dire Wolf Digital from the project and swapped in Sparkypants. Speaking with IGN at the time, Bethesda’s VP said that the switch between companies was “an opportunity to alter the direction” of the game, rather than an indication that Bethesda was dissatisfied with the work done by Dire Wolf.

Given that the company has decided to pull the plug on the project, it looks like the switch in developers hasn’t had the desired affect of ‘altering the direction’ along a satisfying route.

However, there is a silver lining for Legends fans. As a way of apologising for its abrupt decision, Bethesda is giving away The Tamriel Collection to players for free on their next log-in.

