The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW are cheap and cheerful earbuds

Audio-Technica made a splash in the true wireless market with the launch of three nee wireless earphones a few years back. It’s been rather quiet in terms of new models since.

But after a dormant period the Japanese brand is back with the ATH-SQ1TW, a lightweight, square-shaped pair of true wireless earphones.

They’re available from December 1st onwards, priced at £79.99 / €89, so these aren’t earbuds aimed at the premium set as they aim to give the likes of Lypertek, Sennheiser, Google and Earfun more competition in the budget area of the market.

Building on Audio-Technica’s decades of expertise, the 5.8mm drivers are said to provide a clear and powerful sound. The Low Latency mode ensures “minimal delay and perfect sync” where it’s being used with music, games or videos.

Battery life is 6.5 hours with 13 more available from the charging case for a total of 19.5. Fast charging is available with 15 minutes providing another 60 minutes of playback.

Feature-wise the ATH-SQ1TW have touch controls that cover play/pause, skipping, answering calls and volume adjustment without having to use your phone.

The Audio-Technica joins an increasing number of budget-friendly earbuds that have adopted hear-through technology, letting in external audio so the listener can remain aware of their surroundings. The Sidetone feature enables the wearer to hear their own voice during calls for a more natural, normal conversation.

An IPX4 rating means they’re resistant against some rain and sweat, good for use in inclement weather or for workouts, while Google Fast Pair ensures that these earbuds will sprint to connect to Android devices.

With a choice of six finishes, there’s an option to individual preferences from Blueberry, Caramel, Popsicle, Cupcake, Black, and White. Whichever colour option you go for, the ear-tips, charging case and cable will come in matching attire.

The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW are available to purchase now for £79.99 / €89.99.