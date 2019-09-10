The Apple Store has gone down – here’s what that means

The Apple Store is no longer available online and while that might sound like a bad thing, it is in fact a sign of some fast approaching, exciting news: the arrival of the new iPhone 11.

The reason that the Apple store is down is almost certainly in preparation for new product launches today — including the iPhone 11, and the Apple Watch 5. These hotly anticipated products are set to be announced at Apple HQ in Cupertino, California from 10am PDT (6pm BST). Remember to check back to our website for all the latest details coming from the biggest tech launch of the year.

Related: Best Smartphone

There are expected to be three different variants of the iPhone 11 (possibly dubbed the 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max), and the most noticeable change is set to be the camera. The base model will now have two sensors rather than the one found on the iPhone XR, and the premium variants will be the first iPhones to have three rear camera sensors, including an all-new wide angle lens.

Aside from that, the upgrades seem to be limited to spec improvements, such as a boost to the battery and a new, more powerful A13 chip. If you’re hoping for 5G, though, it looks like you’ll be in for disappointment; Apple isn’t expected to adopt the new mobile data standard until 2020.

Related: Best iPhone

The fifth entry in the Apple Watch series could also be unveiled later today. There aren’t many rumours circulating about its new features, so we could be in for some jaw-dropping surprises, but it has been suggested that the new wearable will monitor blood glucose levels, an invaluable aid for diabetics.

Related: Best Smartwatch

Along with all the hardware, new software is also expected to roll out following the announcement; namely iOS 13 and iPadOS, marking the first time that Apple’s software for tablets and smartphones will be two distinct entities. The most popular pre-announced feature so far is Dark Mode, which gives the interface a black-and-grey theme that is softer on the eyes than bright white light.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…