TCL’s newest 4K Android TVs come with Freeview Play

TCL has announced that it’s bringing two new Android TVs to the UK in the EC788 and EP658, both of which support Freeview Play

TCL are akin to Hisense and Toshiba in that they operate more in the value area of the TV market, with the EC788 and EP658 offering an array of features without incurring a huge outlay.

Starting with the EC78, which launched in Europe last year. It uses the company’s 4K HDR PRO engine to assist on delivering picture quality, with support for Wide Colour Gamut, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. The design is what TCL refers to as its Ultra Slim Metal design (thin bezel with a central stand), which should help it disappear into most rooms.

Support for Android TV means Google Assistant is built-in and that offers access to compatibility to other Google devices including the Home Mini, Nest products and Android mobile phones. You can also use these devices for a degree of control over the TV itself.

The EC78 Series also has a front-firing sound system developed by Onkyo that’s stowed away at the bottom. The TV can pass-through Dolby Atmos signals, too.

The other Android TV announced was the EP65. It’s cheaper than the EC78 and is available in more sizes from 43- to 65-inch models.

Shipping with the EP65 is TCL’s Smart HDR, which is able to upgrade SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) images into a more colourful, HDR-like experience.

The sound system sees Atmos make way for Dolby Audio. As it too is an Android OS TV, there’s built-in support for Google Home and Assistant. Both ranges also ‘Work with Alexa’, which means you can operate the TV through a connected Echo device. Freeview Play functionality offers access to 70 channels, including 15 in HD as well as bundling in on-demand players such as iPlayer.

The EC78 Series is available in 55-inch (£549) and 65-inch (£749) sizes. The EP65 comes in 43-inch (£329), 50-inch (£379), 55-inch (£479) and 65-inch (£599). You can find them on TCL’s UK website, Amazon UK and AO, as well as other retailers.

They’re not the only TVs TCL are launching in the UK. Additional QLED Android models are coming in May 2020.

