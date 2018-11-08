Tablet of the Year 2018: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a worthy winner

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has picked up the Tablet of the Year 2018 award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Alongside launching the great Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, Samsung took Android tablets a step in the right direction with the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

The successor to the Galaxy Tab S3, the Tab S4 introduced an updated design and stunning high-resolution HDR OLED display.

In our 4/5 review, we highlighted the tablets excellent OLED display, great S Pen and clever approach to software thanks to Dex.

Our verdict reads: “The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the best Android tablet you can buy. It’s pricey, but for the money you get a stunning screen, and as someone who watches a lot of videos on a tablet, I’d happily spend extra for a panel this colourful and sharp screen.”

“The S-Pen is good, Dex makes Android workable on a tablet, and battery life is on a par with the competition.”

The Galaxy Tab S4 is an excellent tablet and we’re proud to honour it at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

