Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switching to Apple Music from Spotify is about to get much easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’ve considered switching your music streaming service, you’ll have probably hesitated due to the years of playlists you’ve built up.

Now Apple is working on a feature that might allow millions of people to cross the music streaming divide from Spotify to Apple Music and bring their playlists along for the ride. Apple is working on integrating a third-party service called SongShift within the Apple Music app.

Xbox Series X is £70 off right now

Xbox Series X is £70 off right now

Get an Xbox Series X for just £409.99 with this 15% discount at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • RRP: £479.99
  • Now: £409.99
View Deal

SongShift is an existing tool that solves the issue of playlist migration between the array of different streaming services.

Reddit users have spotted the SongShift integration within the latest beta version of Apple Music on Android. A screenshot shared within 9to5Mac‘s report offers the option to “add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library.”

Apple Music SongShift integration

The feature is “powered by SongShift” and tapping a ‘get started’ button takes users to an Apple.songshift.com browser page. There users are encouraged to select a music streaming service to sync with Apple Music.

In the past Apple has acquired such services before integrating them natively within the Apple Music app. Shazam for example, has enjoyed deep integration across the iOS ecosystem since it was purchased by Apple a few years

There have been no reports on Apple eyeing a move for SongShift so the company may just be working with the company on the native integration. There has been been no reports of the feature showing up in the iPhone Apple Music beta yet either.

You might like…

How to get Apple Music Replay 2023

How to get Apple Music Replay 2023

Max Parker 3 months ago
Apple Music vs Spotify: Which is better?

Apple Music vs Spotify: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 9 months ago
Apple Music Review

Apple Music Review

Tom Wiggins 6 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words