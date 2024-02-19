Switching to Apple Music from Spotify is about to get much easier

If you’ve considered switching your music streaming service, you’ll have probably hesitated due to the years of playlists you’ve built up.

Now Apple is working on a feature that might allow millions of people to cross the music streaming divide from Spotify to Apple Music and bring their playlists along for the ride. Apple is working on integrating a third-party service called SongShift within the Apple Music app.

SongShift is an existing tool that solves the issue of playlist migration between the array of different streaming services.

Reddit users have spotted the SongShift integration within the latest beta version of Apple Music on Android. A screenshot shared within 9to5Mac‘s report offers the option to “add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library.”

The feature is “powered by SongShift” and tapping a ‘get started’ button takes users to an Apple.songshift.com browser page. There users are encouraged to select a music streaming service to sync with Apple Music.

In the past Apple has acquired such services before integrating them natively within the Apple Music app. Shazam for example, has enjoyed deep integration across the iOS ecosystem since it was purchased by Apple a few years

There have been no reports on Apple eyeing a move for SongShift so the company may just be working with the company on the native integration. There has been been no reports of the feature showing up in the iPhone Apple Music beta yet either.