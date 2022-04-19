Switch Online may add Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games

Nintendo is planning to add Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to the growing array of retro formats available via the Switch Online subscription, according to a new leak.

Dataminers have purportedly discovered evidence within the Switch itself that Nintendo is working on the feature, which has been rumoured in the past (via Eurogamer).

In recent months, Nintendo has added N64 and Sega Mega Drive (or Genesis) games, to the platform, joining the Super Nintendo and NES games already in place for subscribers. However, adding GameBoy and GBA games would be a boon for long time fans of Nintendo’s handheld consoles.

According to information mined by the Trash_Bandacoot twitter account, Nintendo has built emulators called Hiyoko (for Game Boy) and Sloop (for Game Boy Advance).

The emulators are being developed by NERD (Nintendo Europe Research & Development) and, according to the snoops, are “both functional, albeit with a few bugs.”

According to a fellow dataminer, @OatmealDome, the Game Boy emulator is currently very early in the stages of development, but will support virtual link cables “with each Switch emulating two Game Boys at the same time and simulating a Link Cable between them.”

Whatsmore, a list of GBA games Nintendo appears to be testing has also emerged into the wild off the back of this leak. The likes of Castlevania Circle of the Moon, Astro Boy: Omega Factor, Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, Kirby and the Amazon Mirror, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, Mario vs Donkey Kong, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Matroid Fusion, Super Mario Advance 4 Mega Man Zero 3, Wario and 4 and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cup have all been tried out, it seems.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ll all be included, if and when Nintendo decides to launch the emulators. The company has been drip-feeding the retro classics via Switch Online over the past few years, so we’re likely to get a few at a time, if it does happen.