Surface Neo and Duo delay confirmed amid Windows 10X pivot

It looks as if the dual-screen Windows devices like the Surface Duo and Surface Neo will be delayed indefinitely.

Microsoft has announced it is refocusing the launch of the Windows 10X – primarily built to serve the new sector – to ensure the demands of customers with single-screen devices are being met.

The company says it will now look for the right moment to launch the dual-screen devices, both first and third party, but for now the priorities have shifted to existing hardware.

In a blog post Windows chief Panos Panay said “we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.”

Rough translation? Don’t hold your breath for a launch during the originally planned window of ‘Holiday 2020’

The reasoning behind the pivot, Panay says, is the dramatic shift in the way Windows users have been working over the last few months, with the vast majority of office workers now doing so from home.

He says the world has changed dramatically since it announced the vision for dual-screen devices, which would run on the Windows 10X operating system that leverages the power of the cloud. However, single-screen device owners need that power more than ever, so they’ll be the first to get Windows 10X.

He added: “With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways. These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers.”

The first dual-screen devices were expected to launch this year, but that prospect must be in serious doubt moving forward. When we’ll see the Surface Duo and Surface Neo now is anyone’s guess.

