The Surface Book 3 is expected to launch very soon, as a substantial amount of leaks and rumours have offered a detailed look at Microsofts upcoming 2-in-1 hybrid laptop.

Microsoft will likely hold a virtual showcase in the coming weeks to unveil both the Surface Book 3 and the Surface Go 2. Mary Jo Foley of ZDnet has also suggested the former will hit stores in June, while the Surface Go 2 will arrive as soon as April.

But what improvements should we expect? Premature retailer listings (spotted by WinFuture) suggest the Surface Book 3 will feature Intel’s Comet Lake CPU (with Intel Core i5-10210U and Intel Core i7-10510U options), while also seeing up to 1TBGB SSD storage and a whopping 32GB RAM.

The most shocking spec of all, however, was inclusion of a Nvidia Quadro GPU, which is insanely powerful for creative applications. Of course, you’ll only see that GPU is the top-tier configurations which won’t come cheap.

Surface Book 3 release date – When is it coming out?

The Surface Book 3 will arrive in stores in June according to Mary Jo Foley of ZDnet.

Since she is one of the most reliable sources for Microsoft news, it’s highly likely that this June release date is accurate, although it’s possible the Covid-19 outbreak could delay shipment.

Surface Book 3 price – How much will it cost?

The Surface Book 3 will have a starting price of €1006.94 according to the retail listing leak reported by WinFuture.

The retail listing also suggests there will be numerous configurations, spiralling all the way up to a whopping €4255.43.

There’s no word on UK pricing yet though, so we’ll likely have to wait until the official reveal for that.

Surface Book 3 specs – How powerful is it?

The Surface Book will reportedly feature Intel’s Comet Lake processors and offer the option of Nvidia’s powerful Quadro GPUs.

The leaked retail listing showed two Intel Come Lake options: Intel Core i5-10210U / i7-10510U. These are very powerful laptop processors, being in the very latest generation of Intel chips. Microsoft is making up to 32GB of RAM available too, which is frankly obscene.

Processor Intel Core i5-10210U / i7-10510U RAM 8GB / 16GB / 32GB GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro SSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Most interesting of all is the inclusion of a Nvidia Quadro GPU, which is staggeringly powerful and an ideal option for professionals who frequently do intensive creative tasks such as 3D modelling, animation and game design. Only the most expensive configurations will feature this graphics card though, with Microsoft offering a huge range of models.

The 2-in-1 laptop will also feature a generous SSD capacity, climbing all the way up to 1TB. The starting model will only come with a 256GB SSD though, which is a pretty meagre. That shouldn’t be an issue for casual web browsers or those who use the cloud though.

Surface Book 3 design – What will it look like?

While it looks to be all change on the inside for the new Surface Book, there’s little word on whether the new device will look any different to what has gone before – with the small amount of speculation pointing to the design remaining the same as the previous two iterations.

