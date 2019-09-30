Surface Go 2: A potential sequel to Microsoft’s most affordable 2-in-1

Rumours of a Surface Go 2 have emerged ahead of Microsoft’s big October hardware event. The cheaper version of the Surface Pro was released last year as a way to attract a wider audience to Microsoft’s 2-in-1 range.

As of yet, Microsoft has yet to officially confirmed anything that will appear at the Surface event on October 2nd. However, we are already expecting to see the likes of a Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 – alongside the Surface Go 2.

The original Surface Go was released in August last year and – with the hype Microsoft has placed on this October event – now seems like the perfect time for a sequel to the cheap tablet to emerge.

We’ve collated all the rumours and expectations for the Surface Go 2 below – so read on to get up to speed on the potential new device.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – When will it be announced?

In terms of a definitive answer for the Surface Go 2 announcement, the current answer is: we don’t know.

However, the new device seems likely to make an appearance at the October 2nd hardware event which Microsoft has been heavily promoting for a number of weeks.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 release date – When is it coming out?

Since we don’t officially know if the Surface Go 2 will appear at the October 2nd event, we definitely can’t point towards any conclusive release date for the cheaper 2-in-1.

If the product does make an appearance at the hardware event then we can expect the Surface Go 2 release date to be before the end of the year – just in time for those eager Christmas customers.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 price – How much will it cost?

The current Surface Go can be specced up to a higher price but the base model has been available for £379.99 ($399.99) since launch.

While we have no concrete information on a price for the Surface Go 2, we would expect it to be priced similarly.

The Surface Go 2’s main competitor would likely be the iPad 7 – a tablet which is priced at £349 ($329) so any price rise might make it hard for Microsoft to win that particular battle.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 specs – How powerful is it?

When it comes to specs, the first Surface Go was far from a powerful machine – but, it was to be expected at the low price point.

The Surface Go 2 will likely get a power bump when it is eventually released, but we wouldn’t expect it to turn the cheapest Surface into a workhorse.

The Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y is the CPU on the current Surface Go, and it’s hard to guess what processor will appear on the Surface Go 2 as there is no successor to the 4415Y yet.

According to Windows Latest, a new Geekbench benchmark listing indicates the new 2-in-1 could launch with a Core m3-8110Y processor and 8GB of RAM. However, the model number on the listing could be interpreted as representing a new higher-spec Surface Go rather than an outright sequel.

Adam Speight
Staff Writer
Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…
