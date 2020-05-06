The Surface Go 2 has finally been confirmed, dashing any fears of it being scrapped after its omission in Microsoft’s showcase last year.

This new device is all about price and portability, with the 2-in-1 offering an affordable, lightweight alternative to some of the swankier devices in Microsoft’s Surface line.

This is essentially a tablet rival to Apple’s iPad, but attaching Microsoft’s official keyboard (sold seperately) will turn it into a makeshift laptop for work duties.

Here’s all we know about the new Surface Go so far.

Surface Go 2 release date – When is it coming out?

The Surface Go 2 will be available to buy from May 12, which is just over a week before the powerful Surface Book 3 hits shelves.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the 2-in-1 device as soon as possible, you can pre-order it today.

Surface Go 2 price – How much will it cost?

The Surface Go 2 will set you back just $399, making it an ideal entry-level device into the Microsoft Surface line. With the original Surface Go priced at just £379, we wouldn’t expect the price tag on UK devices to differ too much from that in the US.

Surface Go 2 specs – How powerful is it?

The Surface Go 2 is known for its low price and portability and Microsoft has no plans to stray from this idea. The 2-in-1 is keeping its lightweight design, but gaining up to 64% faster performance than its predecessor thanks to new Intel 8th Generation Core M options.

Such a processor is not powerful enough to compare to modern ultrabooks, but Microsoft is pitching this as a tablet that can offer laptop skills – not the other way round. This means it’s competing with the likes of the iPad rather than a Dell XPS 13.

Microsoft has also confirmed that select configurations will feature LTE advanced for network connectivity away from home. Wi-Fi 6 support was rumoured to feature, but Microsoft is yet to confirm this at the time of writing.

The Surface Pro 2 is compatible with Microsoft’s Type Covers for when you really need the functionality of a laptop, while the rear camera has a new app that makes scanning documents a more straightforward process. The 2-in-1 can also be paired with the Surface Pen for sketching out diagrams and annotating documents on-the-go.

The 2-in-1 apparently also has an improved battery life and will apparently be better prepared for video calls too – Microsoft has added dual microphone solution Studio Mics to boost clarity and cut down on background noise in group chats and conference calls and a 5MP front camera for sharp images even in low light.

Surface Go 2 design – What will it look like?

The Surface Go 2 has a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, which is larger than the 10-inch screen on the Surface Go. It looks like Microsoft has slimmed down the chunky bezel in order to fit the bigger screen, so the device shouldn’t be any bigger than its predecessor.

Rumours state that the Surface Go will also gain a higher resolution with the number of pixels increasing from 1800×1200 to 1920×1280, though this has yet to be confirmed by Microsoft.

The new device is available to buy in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red and Ice Blue colour options.

