Microsoft quietly rolls out a cheaper 15-inch Surface Book 2

We were quite fond of the Surface Book 2 when we first  reviewed it back in 2017, but if you read said review today you’ll see one major complaint in the ‘Cons’ column: it’s super expensive. That’s especially true of the larger 15-inch model, which still starts at £2349 on Microsoft’s UK store.

That’s because the cheapest 15-inch version is a specs beast, with 16GB RAM and an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor tucked away in the detachable base.

But that might be about to change if the UK store follows the example of its American sibling, which has just added a cheaper flavour of 15-inch Surface Book 2. Yes, you still need 16GB RAM, but you can now buy a version with a seventh-generation Core i5 processor running the show. That’ll set you back $1999 (~£1575), a full $500 off the previous entry-level configuration.

To be clear, that’s still very expensive considering you drop a generation in processor and lose out on the Nvidia GeForce discrete graphics. It’s especially galling when you consider that the 13.5-inch version with the same processor, same storage and half the RAM is currently on sale on the same website for $1099. Paying nearly double for an extra 1.5-inches of screen space and 8GB more RAM feels like the kind of thing you’d only do if you have significantly more money than sense.

Nonetheless, more flexibility is good for Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 range. For people that need a bigger screen and the ability to convert to a tablet from time to time, the otherwise fabulous Surface Laptop 2 doesn’t quite cut it. As Alistair wrote in his Surface Book 2 review: “If you’re a power user for whom money is no object, you’ll struggle to do better than the Surface Book.

“Featuring a super-swish design, cutting-edge hardware and a pleasingly bloatware-free Windows install, it’s hard to fault the Surface Book 2 for most tasks.”

Would you consider a cheaper, less powerful 15-inch Surface Book 2? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

