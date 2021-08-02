If you’re looking for cheap ANC earbuds, check out the Cleer Roam NC

After announcing the Ally Plus II, a pair of very affordable noise cancelling earbuds, Cleer Audio have introduced the even cheaper Roam NC earbuds.

At more half the price of the Ally Plus II, the Roam NC (£59.99 / $59.99) hit a very low ceiling for ANC. The noise cancellation here focuses on blocking low frequency sounds up to 25dB. Whether that translates to the kind of noise cancelling performance you can expect from the likes of Bose and Sony is unlikely considering the price, but then again, the Roam NC are nowhere near as expensive.

In terms of sound, the Roam NC feature 5.8mm custom tuned dynamic drivers that have been tuned by Cleer’s acoustic lab. AptX compatibility is included for higher quality music playback.

The Roam NC support the Cleer+ app, and that’s where users will be able to control noise cancelation and ambient levels, as well as setting custom EQ levels, presets and customising control over the earbuds.

Design-wise, it’s similar to the Ally Plus II – a little less flashy but not considerably so. The shiny decals are a bit smaller but the main housing looks like it has a textured appearance that makes them stand out more than most affordable true wireless. Available in Graphite and Sand colours, the charging case comes in matching colours.

Speaking of the case, battery life is 15 hours in total with each earbud capable of holding five hours each, though this will vary when noise cancellation is turned on. Quick charging is supported, with a five minute charge good for one hour of playback.

To round out the feature set, you’ve got complete control from the earbuds themselves (play/pause, track skipping, volume and accessing your voice assistant). Packed into the earbuds are dual microphones with Qualcomm cVc technology for clear call quality. In terms of water resistance, the Roam NC are IPX4 rated.

Priced at £59.99/$59.99, The Cleer Roam NC wireless earbuds are on sale now on the website Cleer (US & UK), as well as Amazon and other selected retailers.