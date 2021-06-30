Cleer Audio’s Ally Plus II earbuds bring adaptive noise cancellation to more affordable prices

We’ve covered plenty of Cleer Audio’s headphones since they launched in the UK, so we’re expecting good things from its latest – The Ally Plus II.

We gave the original noise cancelling Ally Plus 4.5 stars and the sequel looks make a few improvements while also dropping drastically in price to a much more affordable £129.95 / $129.99.

Cleer say that the design of the earbuds has been tweaked to make them more ergonomic and produce a better fit, and the true wireless now comes with specialized silicon ear-tips to help reduce pressure in the ear canal over extended use.

The charging case has the same eye-catching look as before, with both USB-C and Qi wireless charging options for boosting battery. Battery life has edged forwards over the original too, with 11 hours in each earbud and 33 in total comparing to Ally Plus’ 10 and 30 hours respectively.

The new price puts the Ally Plus II among the Urbanista London and Amazon Echo Buds 2 as affordable true wireless with noise cancellation.

However the Ally Plus II have a trick up their sleeve with support for adaptive noise cancellation, which is the first true wireless we’ve seen with this type of ANC at this low price. That means it can tweak the level of noise cancellation based on its surroundings and without requiring any input from the user.

The Cleer+ app allows the user to customize the strength of the earbuds’ noise cancelling and ambient sound, as well as the audio performance pumped through its 10mm dynamic drivers with the inclusion of EQ levels.

Call quality is also said to have been enhanced over the previous model with its dual-microphone set-up and Qualcomm cVc 8th generation noise reduction technology.

The wireless earbud comes in Midnight Blue and Stone finishes, the Cleer Ally Plus II is priced at £129.95 / $129.99 and is available now on the Cleer site (US & UK) as well as from Amazon and other selected retailers.