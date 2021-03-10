Streets of Rage 4 team now restoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to former glories

The developers behind 2020’s popular Streets of Rage 4 release are turning their attention to another beloved 16-bit side-scrolling beat ’em up series – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Dotemu has joined forces with Tribute Games and Nickelodeon for the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which looks every bit the arcade-style classic from yesteryear, with the same four-player arcade-style brawling.

In a teaser trailer released today, the game looks to retain the classic visuals of Super Nintendo classics like Turtles In Time, which came out in 1991 and was made by Ubisoft and Kionami.

We don’t get to see much of the gameplay from the trailer, which provides a not-unwelcome and newly reworked rendition of the TNMT animated series intro and theme tune. We get to see the four dudes and April O’Neil kicking ass, while Splinter makes an appearance too. Shredder’s minions Bebop and Rocksteady are along for an inevitable ass-whooping too.

In the couple of seconds of gameplay shown towards the end of the trailer, we do see some familiar scrapping, as well as the the ability to throw Shredder’s goons at the screen, just like you could in Turtles In Time! You can see the trailer below:

Tribute Games, the independent Canadian studio behind Mercenary Kings and Curses ‘n Chaos, said the idea was to create a game for 80s and 90s kids who remember the games and animated series’ fondly.

“We wanted to bring back a game for the fans of the ‘87 animated series and also the old arcade games of the ‘90s,” Tribute Games co-founder Jean-Francois Major told Game Informer. “Because we felt that people missed it. And including us, because, personally, I played those games a lot as a kid and I missed them a lot. So that was the idea that started it.”

There’s no news on when the game will be coming out, but we know it’ll be available for PC and ‘selected consoles’.