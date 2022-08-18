 large image

Streaming takeover complete as Netflix and co. beat cable TV for first time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It may surprise you to hear this wasn’t already the case, but a new study shows streaming content is now overtaking traditional broadcast viewing methods.

According to Nielsen, the authority on ratings and viewing habits in the United States, viewing on streaming services got top billing in households.

In July, streamed content on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV and more, amazed over a third of all viewing (34.8%), beating cable (34.4%) and broadcast (21.6%).

While it’s only one month, this is the first time streaming has beaten cable since Nielsen began taking records, racking up a total of 190.9 billion hours per week during July. Streaming usage went up 3.2% compared with June and 6.5% in the year to date. Some of the numbers are quite eye watering too and Netflix topped the pile with 8% of all amassed viewing overall.

Streaming over tv
Image credit: Nielsen

“In July, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube reached new heights again. Netflix gained 8% share, boosted by the nearly 18 billion minutes of Stranger Things that viewers watched, complemented by the nearly 11 billion minutes of combined viewing of Virgin River and The Umbrella Academy,” Nielsen writes in the report.

“Movies The Gray Man and The Sea Beast contributed over 5 billion minutes. Hulu’s record share was helped by the new season of Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, which combined for 3 billion minutes viewed. Amazon’s Prime Video’s 3.0 share was driven by the new series The Terminal List and new episodes of The Boys, which netted over 8 billion viewing minutes.”

Nielsen also attributes streaming’s momentum to a summer where there hasn’t been much in the way of top live sports on cable and broadcast TV, as well as a “slowdown of new content on traditional television.”

