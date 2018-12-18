What’s new on Netflix UK? All the new TV shows and films in January 2019

What’s new on Netflix UK in January 2019? The new films and TV shows to look forward to
‘Tis the season to be jolly, gluttonous, then steadily less jolly and increasingly irritable. It’s the festive season, and a fresh batch of TV shows and films are about to hit Netflix.
Somewhat surprisingly, it’s not all workout videos and TED Talks. Not unless you count Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (January 24) anyway (and let’s face it, you probably weren’t).
Here’s everything new that’s coming to Netflix in the UK in January 2019.
January 1
- The Ottoman Lieutenant
- Slasher: Guilty Party
- Murder Party
- Zookeeper
- COMEDIANS of the world
- Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 3
- Pinky Malinky
January 4
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
- Ten Percent (Call My Agent!) Season 3
- Lionheart
- And Breathe Normally
January 9
- Godzilla: The Planet Eater
January 10
- When Heroes Fly
January 11
- Sex Education
- Friends From College Season 2
- Titans
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
- ReMastered: Massacre At The Stadium
January 13
- The Bye Bye Man
January 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 18
- Grace And Frankie Season 5
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
- IO
- Soni
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- Trigger Warning With Killer Mike
- Carmen Sandiego
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5
January 21
- Us and Them
- Justice
January 24
- Robozuna: Season 1
- Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
January 25
- The Cured
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Kingdom
- Club De Cuervos Season 4
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
- Polar
- Animas
January 28
- Assassin’s Creed
January 29
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
