What’s new on Netflix UK? All the new TV shows and films in January 2019

‘Tis the season to be jolly, gluttonous, then steadily less jolly and increasingly irritable. It’s the festive season, and a fresh batch of TV shows and films are about to hit Netflix.

Somewhat surprisingly, it’s not all workout videos and TED Talks. Not unless you count Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (January 24) anyway (and let’s face it, you probably weren’t).

Here’s everything new that’s coming to Netflix in the UK in January 2019.

January 1

  • The Ottoman Lieutenant
  • Slasher: Guilty Party
  • Murder Party
  • Zookeeper
  • COMEDIANS of the world
  • Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
  • A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 3
  • Pinky Malinky

January 4

  • Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
  • Ten Percent (Call My Agent!) Season 3
  • Lionheart
  • And Breathe Normally

January 9

  • Godzilla: The Planet Eater

January 10

  • When Heroes Fly

January 11

  • Sex Education
  • Friends From College Season 2
  • Titans
  • Solo
  • The Last Laugh
  • ReMastered: Massacre At The Stadium

January 13

  • The Bye Bye Man

January 15

  • Revenger
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 18

  • Grace And Frankie Season 5
  • Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
  • IO
  • Soni
  • Close
  • FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
  • Trigger Warning With Killer Mike
  • Carmen Sandiego
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5

January 21

  • Us and Them
  • Justice

January 24

  • Robozuna: Season 1
  • Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

January 25

  • The Cured
  • Medici: The Magnificent
  • Kingdom
  • Club De Cuervos Season 4
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
  • Polar
  • Animas

January 28

  • Assassin’s Creed

January 29

  • Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

