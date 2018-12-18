What’s new on Netflix UK? All the new TV shows and films in January 2019

What’s new on Netflix UK in January 2019? The new films and TV shows to look forward to

‘Tis the season to be jolly, gluttonous, then steadily less jolly and increasingly irritable. It’s the festive season, and a fresh batch of TV shows and films are about to hit Netflix.

Somewhat surprisingly, it’s not all workout videos and TED Talks. Not unless you count Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (January 24) anyway (and let’s face it, you probably weren’t).

Here’s everything new that’s coming to Netflix in the UK in January 2019.

January 1

The Ottoman Lieutenant

Slasher: Guilty Party

Murder Party

Zookeeper

COMEDIANS of the world

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

A Series Of Unfortunate Events Season 3

Pinky Malinky

January 4

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Ten Percent (Call My Agent!) Season 3

Lionheart

And Breathe Normally

January 9

Godzilla: The Planet Eater

January 10

When Heroes Fly

January 11

Sex Education

Friends From College Season 2

Titans

Solo

The Last Laugh

ReMastered: Massacre At The Stadium

January 13

The Bye Bye Man

January 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 18

Grace And Frankie Season 5

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2

IO

Soni

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Trigger Warning With Killer Mike

Carmen Sandiego

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5

January 21

Us and Them

Justice

January 24

Robozuna: Season 1

Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

January 25

The Cured

Medici: The Magnificent

Kingdom

Club De Cuervos Season 4

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Polar

Animas

January 28

Assassin’s Creed

January 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

