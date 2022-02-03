 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix has over 70 films coming in 2022 – here’s a peak at the choice nuggs

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has revealed its entire slate of new and original films for 2022, with at least one new movie a week dropping in the platform.

In a three-minute 2022 preview the streaming platform gives us a sneak peak of the 70-plus flicks coming throughout the year, as the company looks to justify its recent price hikes with plenty of popcorn fodder for your best TV.

Headlines are a first look at Knives Out 2, which was taken up by Netflix after the success of Rian Johnson’s original, light-hearted murder-mystery. Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blank alongside an equally awesome ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson.

Another massive highlight is Guillermo Del Toto’s stop motion adaptation of Pinocchio (where he’s actually made of wood!) and we also get a peak at Enola Holmes 2, which sees Millie Bobby Brown return as Sherlock’s younger sister. The Gray Man, which is set to be the streaming company’s big summer blockbuster, is also on show during the teaser.

Pinocchio

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russ of Avengers Endgame fame, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Jessica Henwick, among others, and has a pretty intriguing plot synopsis.

It reads: “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

You can see the trailer below, and Netflix’s entire 2022 movie line-up below.

ACTION + ADVENTURE + SCI-FI
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone

COMEDY
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
You People

You might like…

You can finally remove Netflix shows you’ve soured on – here’s how

You can finally remove Netflix shows you’ve soured on – here’s how

Chris Smith 2 days ago
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Best TV 2022: What are the best TVs to buy?

Best TV 2022: What are the best TVs to buy?

Kob Monney 9 months ago

DRAMA
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder

THRILLER + HORROR
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost

ANIMATED + ANIME
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild

ROMANCE
Along for the Ride
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.