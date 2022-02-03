Netflix has over 70 films coming in 2022 – here’s a peak at the choice nuggs
Netflix has revealed its entire slate of new and original films for 2022, with at least one new movie a week dropping in the platform.
In a three-minute 2022 preview the streaming platform gives us a sneak peak of the 70-plus flicks coming throughout the year, as the company looks to justify its recent price hikes with plenty of popcorn fodder for your best TV.
Headlines are a first look at Knives Out 2, which was taken up by Netflix after the success of Rian Johnson’s original, light-hearted murder-mystery. Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blank alongside an equally awesome ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson.
Another massive highlight is Guillermo Del Toto’s stop motion adaptation of Pinocchio (where he’s actually made of wood!) and we also get a peak at Enola Holmes 2, which sees Millie Bobby Brown return as Sherlock’s younger sister. The Gray Man, which is set to be the streaming company’s big summer blockbuster, is also on show during the teaser.
The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russ of Avengers Endgame fame, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Jessica Henwick, among others, and has a pretty intriguing plot synopsis.
It reads: “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”
You can see the trailer below, and Netflix’s entire 2022 movie line-up below.
ACTION + ADVENTURE + SCI-FI
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
COMEDY
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
You People
You might like…
DRAMA
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
THRILLER + HORROR
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost
ANIMATED + ANIME
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
ROMANCE
Along for the Ride
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com