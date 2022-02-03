Netflix has over 70 films coming in 2022 – here’s a peak at the choice nuggs

Netflix has revealed its entire slate of new and original films for 2022, with at least one new movie a week dropping in the platform.

In a three-minute 2022 preview the streaming platform gives us a sneak peak of the 70-plus flicks coming throughout the year, as the company looks to justify its recent price hikes with plenty of popcorn fodder for your best TV.

Headlines are a first look at Knives Out 2, which was taken up by Netflix after the success of Rian Johnson’s original, light-hearted murder-mystery. Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blank alongside an equally awesome ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson.

Another massive highlight is Guillermo Del Toto’s stop motion adaptation of Pinocchio (where he’s actually made of wood!) and we also get a peak at Enola Holmes 2, which sees Millie Bobby Brown return as Sherlock’s younger sister. The Gray Man, which is set to be the streaming company’s big summer blockbuster, is also on show during the teaser.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russ of Avengers Endgame fame, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Jessica Henwick, among others, and has a pretty intriguing plot synopsis.

It reads: “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

You can see the trailer below, and Netflix’s entire 2022 movie line-up below.

ACTION + ADVENTURE + SCI-FI

The Adam Project

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

COMEDY

BigBug

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

DRAMA

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

THRILLER + HORROR

Black Crab

Brazen

Choose or Die

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Weekend Away

Windfall

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2

We Have A Ghost

ANIMATED + ANIME

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

ROMANCE

Along for the Ride

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com