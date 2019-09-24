By now, we’re sure you’re all familiar with the botched launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Long story short, the nearly-£2000 folding device started breaking − and breaking in pretty spectacular fashion − just hours after people started using it, its release was then postponed, Samsung tweaked it design and, roughly half a year later, it’s now back on the market.

If all of the above wasn’t enough to put you off, perhaps the sheer number of warnings you’ll be confronted with when you try to purchase the new Galaxy Fold will.

Not only does anyone who purchases the foldable in the US have to pick it up in person, but they also need to sit through “one-on-one ‘Premier’ consultations” with a member of staff, The Verge reports. It isn’t yet clear if UK customers have to go through the same process.

Dieter Bohn from The Verge got a demo of one of these sessions this week, and he writes that “it involved quite a lot of discussion about the proper care and maintenance of the Fold”.

After this, you get layers and layers of warnings.

First, a piece of paper that apparently describes the Fold’s screen as being made up of “tissue thin layers”. Reassuring.

Next, another sheet that informs buyers of Samsung’s one-time screen replacement offer, to the tune of $149. Oh, and it only applies to customers who purchase a Fold before December 31, and expires after a year.

It isn’t yet clear if that applies to customers based in the UK too.

Beneath this is the Samsung Galaxy Fold itself, but it comes wrapped in piece of plastic that’s marked with the following series of warnings:

Do not press the screen with a hard or sharp object, such as a pen or fingernail.

Do not place any objects, such as cards, coins, or keys, on the screen.

This device is not water or dust resistant. Do not expose to liquids or small particles.

Do not attach any adhesives such as films or stickers to the main screen or remove the top protective layer.

Keep a safe distance between your device and objects that may be affected by magnets such as credit cards and implantable medical devices. If you have an implantable medical device, consult your physician before use.

Earlier this month, Samsung published an official care guide video for the Fold. Amongst many, many other things, it warns: “A smartphone as incredible as this deserves care like no other.”

Still tempted? You can purchase a Samsung Galaxy Fold here.

