Galaxy Fold will still be very fragile – this official Samsung video proves it

The Samsung Galaxy Fold should ship with a “Fragile: Handle With Care” sticker plastered on the box, judging by an official care guide video posted by the firm.

Ahead of Samsung’s second attempt to launch the foldable handset – following an aborted release in April after serious display flaws were identified by reviewers – the company is telling buyers of $2,000 phone it’ll need to be handled with kid gloves

The remarkable video tells users they should use “just use a light touch,” when operating the touchscreen, and warns them “not apply excessive pressure to it.” How on Earth are we supposed to type out angry responses on Twitter if we need to be gentle while typing?

The company also warns users not to remove the protective film atop the display. Many of those earliest users thought this was one of those temporary tearaway films that project most new phones in the box and attempted to remove it inadvertently knackering the display in the process. Samsung says “no extra films are needed.”

The firm goes onto explain that the articulated hinge must be kept free of water and dust, another issue that appeared to hamper the phone first time around. It also advises users to be mindful of the magnets that keep the hinge design closed if carrying keys, coins, or credit cards in close proximity.

“A smartphone as incredible as this deserves care like no other,” Samsung says, which roughly translated into real talk means “this thing will break if you treat it like a normal phone.”

It goes on to advertise its Galaxy Fold Premier Service scheme, which will also cost money on top of the two grand initial expenditure, which will offer users complete coverage.

Samsung is yet to announce exactly when the delayed Galaxy Fold release will actually take place, but it’s clear that if you’re a little clumsy or heavy handed, this phone is unlikely to be for you.

