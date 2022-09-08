 large image

Steve Jobs Archive launched by friends and family of the Apple founder

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Friends and family of Steve Jobs have launched the Steve Jobs Archive, an organisation dedicated to celebrating and furthering the Apple founder’s work.

The archive was launched by Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, and his former Apple colleagues Jony Ive and Tim Cook, at the Code conference on the same evening as Apple’s big iPhone 14 launch event.

You can check out the initial Steve Jobs Archive website right now. It’s a typically elegant and simple scrolling list of selected inspirational quotes, audio snippets, and video clips from the man himself.

Below this smattering of quotes, you reach what amounts to the About section.

“With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution,” it reads.

“We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward.”

You can then click a Stay Connected button to subscribe to news about the Steve Jobs Project.

According to a related press release, some of the materials that will be gathered here have never been made public before. It also claims that the Steve Jobs Archive will “also develop programs, initiatives, partnerships, and fellowships aimed at new generations.”

It’s not been explained precisely how those things will be achieved, but it could be argued that a somewhat vague aspirational tone is a classic Apple presentation trick that it continues to play to this day.

