Spotify finally arrives on Wear OS, but it’s missing the most important feature

Things are finally happening in the world of Wear OS. There’s a brand new user interface rolling out, a new processor to boost battery life and now the long overdue arrival of a staple app.

Spotify for Google’s Wear OS (v2.0 and up) is rolling out as a standalone app, enabling users to stream their tunes directly from the wrist without the need for a smartphone.

The app offers easy access to playback controls, as well as support for Spotify Connect for beaming the music to compatible speakers. Users will also be able to access their recently played content, as well as the ability to add songs to a list of favourites.

Unfortunately, the app is currently nigh-on useless to those outside of Wi-Fi range, because it does not support Spotify’s offline playlists feature. That means users with limited data plans won’t have much leeway for streaming music.

Related: Best smartwatch 2018

In a statement (via Wareable), Spotify said: “We’re excited to introduce a standalone Spotify app for Wear OS by Google smartwatches. This is the first version of the app, and we will continue to improve the Spotify experience.”

That appears to suggest it will be added in the future, but at present the app is limited to connected streaming online. Those who’ve been patiently awaiting the app will need to hang tough for now.

Currently, the Google Play Music app for Wear OS gives users the opportunity to download tracks for offline playback by tapping a download option next to albums, playlists and radio stations within the app.

The rollout of the feature appears to be limited at present because it is not yet appearing on the Google Play Store. The company says it’s coming to all Wear OS users in the coming week.

Was the Spotify app your number one demand for Wear OS? Let us know @TrustedRevierws on Twitter.